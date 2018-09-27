Dortmund destroy Nurnberg at home

Borussia Dortmund demolished Nurnberg 7-0 in Wednesday’s Bundesliga clash at Signal-Iduna-Park.

Dortmund 7 Nurnberg 0

Larsen makes it 1-0 and Reus doubles

Hakimi makes it 3-0 and Reus gets brace

Akanji gets four and Sancho fifth

Sancho and Weigle make it 7-0

Match summary

Dortmund were in full control throughout the encounter and took a 2-0 lead before the break. After the interval, the hosts scored five more goals as they cruised to victory at home.

Match report

Dortmund where well on top on top in the first half as the visitors to Signal-Iduna-Park where put to the sword.

Jacob Bruun Larsen made it 1-0 in the ninth minute as he tucked home from an excellent assist from Christian Pulisic.

In the 32nd minute it was 2-0 as Marco Reus made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute. Maximilian Philipp found the forward who shot on target, before seeing his effort go in goal off Georg Margreitter.

The hosts were in total control and soon made it 3-0 in the 49th minute as Achraf Hakimi struck home following good work from Marco Reus.

It was one-way traffic and was soon 4-0 as the visitors wilted under the pressure. Just before the hour mark, Thomas Delaney’s pass found Reus. He picked out Philipp, and the player found Reus who side-footed home.

It was a silky flowing move from the home side as they took complete charge. The away outfit had little answer to the relentless onslaught as Manuel Akanji made it 5-0.

With five minutes left, Sancho made it 6-0 following a superb bit of play from Thomas Delaney. At the death Julian Weigl completed the rout on home soil from Sancho’s assist.