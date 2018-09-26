Tedesco bemoans unlucky Schalke

Domenico Tedesco felt that FC Schalke 04 failed to recover after going a goal down in their 1-0 loss to SC Freiburg on Tuesday.

Florian Niederlechner scored the only goal at the Schwarzwald-Stadion to make it two wins in two for the home side.

Schalke though are still without a point this season, with their only result so far this term, a 1-1 Champions League draw with Porto.

Speaking after the game, Tedesco told the club’s website: “The first half was good. We carried out exactly what we had planned. We had lots of joy down the left wing with Hamza Mendyl overlapping Yevhen Konoplyanka.

“We hit the post twice, however the goal would not come, more efficiency was needed. We pressed well and did not let Freiburg counter us.

“In the second half, we started in a similar fashion but then came the goal. It felt like it was their first shot. The scoreline did not reflect the pattern of the game up until that point.

“Freiburg then shut up shop and defended resolutely therefore our rhythm was broken after the goal and the game was stop start there on in.

Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann added: “We are cursed at the moment.

“We scored an early goal, but it was offside and then we hit the post twice just before the break.

“To play the way we did despite our current run of form was impressive and we need to continue like that. That might sound like a cliche but you can only stop the rot when you do this.

“It is very disappointing to come away without a point once again.”