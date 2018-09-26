Nagelsmann: We got slightly fortunate

Julian Nagelsmann was underwhelmed by TSG 1899 Hoffeheim’s performance against Hannover 98 but still delighted to come away from Niedersachsenstadion with a 3-1 win.

Joshua Brenet scored on 20 minutes and Pavel Kaderabek added a second five minutes into the second half.

A Niclas Fullkrug penalty reduced the deficit before Ishak Belfodil’s 93rd minute strike.

After the match, Nagelsmann told his club’s official website: “We didn’t do everything right, but we played a good game in the first half. But in the second half it wasn’t really a good performance from us.

“Hannover put us under pressure. I’m happy for Ishak that he scored. We didn’t play as well today as in recent weeks, but we did get the three points.

“Despite having space, we didn’t get away a lot of good shots and couldn’t get the second goal for a long time.”

The manager concluded: “All in all, I’m satisfied because we worked until the last minute. It wasn’t an undeserved result, even if we did get slightly fortunate with the Fullkrug chance. The players that came in did a good job.”

Hannover coach Andre Breitenreiter, meanwhile, felt his side was unlucky not to have taken anything from the game.

He said: “Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to get the win.

“If the ball had gone in the 17th minute, the game might’ve taken a different direction. After going 1-0 up, Hoffenheim were clearly the better team.

“They played with incredibly variety in the first period. As a result, we did well to get in at half-time with that result and then switched it up. After going 2-0 down, my team showed a lot of courage. We were on the verge of an equaliser.”

Hoffeheim ended the evening in fifth place with seven points, while Hannover are down in 17th with two points.