Kovac: Augsburg ‘stifled’ Bayern’s play

FC Bayern München manager cut a frustrated figure after his charges were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Tuesday night.

The defending Bundesliga champions looked set to clinch their fifth consecutive win this season as they led 1-0 after Arjen Robben’s opener in the 48th minute, but Felix Gotze produced a dramatic equaliser in the 86th minute to stun the Allianz Arena.

Kovac was disappointed to see his side drop their first points of the campaign but gave credit to Augsburg for the way they negated Bayern’s attacking play.

“When you’re 1-0 up in the Bundesliga it’s always dangerous,” Kovac said at a press conference.

“Augsburg did a very, very good job over 90 minutes. They stifled our build-up play. It wasn’t easy to get out of our own half. When we did we failed to convert our chances into goals.

“We would have liked to take the three points, but unfortunately failed. We will try to do better away to Berlin.”

Die Roten will clash with Hertha Berlin in their next league tie on Friday night.