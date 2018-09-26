Hummels: Sanches has ‘incredible power’

FC Bayern München defender Mats Hummels has praised Renato Sanches’s strength on the ball and has backed the midfielder to reach great heights this season.

Die Roten were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, but Sanches impressed once again with his ability to go past defenders.

He drew praise from Hummels, who believes the Portuguese adds a new dimension to Bayern’s game.

“He has given himself outstanding chances with his irresistible start to the season,” Hummels told reporters.

“Of course, he had to score, but that happens. He has an incredible power.

“He is a player who shakes off the opponent when he picks up speed. We do not really have that kind of player in our team. He has great physical potential.”

Sanches is looking forward to building on his solid start to the season by improving his game further.

He told the press: “I think I had a decent game. I felt very good. I have missed some chances and I hope it will be better in the next game because the most important thing is that we win.

“I feel very good and settled. It’s important that I get into a rhythm. I am a young player and I have a lot to learn. But, if I keep working hard, I’ll get the playing time.

“[Niko Kovac] gave me good instructions. With the ball and without the ball, he said that I can also stay in the space in which I am able to score. But not only the coach, also my team-mates give me good tips and confidence.”