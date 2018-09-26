Fan protest sees Bundesliga games kick-off in silence

Bundesliga games kicked off in silence on Tuesday as fans remained quiet for the first 20 minutes of games in protest against inconvenient kick-off times, increased ticket prices and perceived all-round poor treatment of supporters.

Fans followed through on their promise of an “atmosphere boycott” announced earlier this week, with the early part of Bundesliga games at Werder Bremen, Munich, Hannover and Freiburg played in a strangely silent atmosphere.

“You will hear from us! Or also not(hing)” Every Bundesliga midweek game starting with 20 minutes of silence from the fans – in protest against way fans views are not being listened to. Particularly eerie here at the Allianz Arena – atmosphere very, er, Premier League. pic.twitter.com/UyHcV41lNX — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) September 25, 2018

Banners reading: “Imagine it’s football and no one can go,” ”Stop the carve-up of game-days,” and “Football is for you and me – Not for f***ing pay-TV” were on display during Bremen’s clash with BSC Hertha Berlin.

German fans are also unhappy about the DFB’s bid to host Euro 2024, saying that the country’s football association should first tackle problems at home.

The DFB’s slogan for the bid: “United By Football: Together in the center of Europe” was changed to “United by Money: Corrupt in the center of Europe” on banners at several grounds at the weekend in reference to allegations a secret slush fund was used during the bid for the 2006 World Cup.

Fan groups across Germany are protesting against the DFB's Euro 2024 bid. "United by money. Corrupt in Europe's center," says the banner. "We don't need a bought Euro. We need changes,” said Dynamo Dresden's ultras. (📸: @arminiaddict, @EdLopez86, @keckpaul, @dw_sports) pic.twitter.com/5ygv8j0djE — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) September 22, 2018

“Large parts of the society are more or less excluded from professional football through sometimes absurd price hikes, adjustments to kick off times for foreign markets and a reduction of standing areas,” a fan representative told ESPN.

Talks between fans, the DFB and the German soccer league (DFL) broke down recently after supporters were unhappy with the outcome.

A decision on the host nation for Euro 2024, currently being contested between Germany and Turkey, will be announced on Thursday.