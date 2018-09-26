Augsburg snatch late point off Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen’s 100 per cent record in the Bundesliga came to an end on Tuesday after they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich 1 Augsburg 1

Muller’s cross deflected onto the post

Wagner misses three good chances

Luthe keeps Augsburg in the game

Robben (48′) puts Bayern in front

Gouweleeuw (86′) capitalises on Neuer error

Match summary

Niko Kovac’s side squandered a number of chances in a goalless first half before Arjen Robben opened the scoring early in the second stanza.

However, they were made to pay when Jeffrey Gouweleeuw punished a mistake from Manuel Neuer to fire home four minutes from time.

Full report

Bayern Munich carved out numerous chances in the first half, but poor finishing kept Augsburg in the game at the interval.

The Reds survived an early scare, though, when Caiuby forced Neuer to punch away his angled shot from 14 yards out after being played into acres of space on the right in the sixth minute.

The woodwork then came to the visitors rescue moments later as Thomas Muller’s low cross from the right was deflected onto the left post by Daniel Baier.

Renato Sanches threatened on 12 minutes after Baier was caught dallying on the ball, but the Portuguese midfielder failed to hit the target following a strong run.

After Baier drew a routine save out of Neuer with an ambitious strike from distance on 18 minutes, Sandro Wagner missed the first of three good scoring opportunities when he headed Joshua Kimmich’s cross over the crossbar in the 33rd minute.

Sanches was presented with two chances in the space of as many minutes soon afterwards as he worked Andreas Luthe with an effort from 30 yards out, before firing over from the edge of the box following fine play from Robben.

Wagner managed to get his next attempt on target in the 41st minute, but it was too close to Luthe, who denied the striker moments later with his legs after a poor back-pass sold the visiting keeper short.

Luthe was called into action again in the final minute of the half as expertly tipped Serge Gnabry’s shot around the post, while Sanches blazed over at the back post from a quickly-taken corner in added time.

Bayern made a flying start to the second half with Robben breaking the deadlock three minutes in. Gnabry launched a devastating counter-attack and fed the Dutchman, who rounded Luthe and slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

They went close again two minutes later from another counter as Sanches surged forward before forcing Luthe into a smart save from the edge of the area.

Felix Gotze got in the way of Baier’s 25-yard strike in the 68th minute and looked to beat Neuer with a flick from close range, but steered the ball straight to the Germany international.

Luthe pulled off another good save on 74 minutes as he pushed away David Alaba’s bouncing free-kick, before Bayern had a goal disallowed for offside 10 minutes later when Ribery converted Muller’s cutback.

Augsburg stunned the home crowd just two minutes later with an equaliser. Neuer was at fault after spilling a corner and Gouweleeuw’s goalbound shot went in off Gotze.

Thiago had a late chance to win it for hosts in stoppage time as the Spaniard threw himself at the ball, but his diving header went over the bar.