Preview: Borussia Dortmund v Nurnberg

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when they host a Nuremberg outfit fresh off their first Bundesliga win of the season.

Bundesliga

Date: 26 September 2018

Game week 5

Kick-off: 20H30 local time/02H30 HKT

Venue: Signal-Iduna-Park

Referee: P. Ittrich

Assistants: N. Grudzinski, S. Thielert

Fourth official: M. Thomsen

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Dortmund 65 32 19 14

Nuremberg 65 14 19 32

Previous encounter

Dortmund 3-0 Nuremberg 01/03/14 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: M. Hummels (51′), R. Lewandowski (64′), H. Mkhitaryan (83′)

Players to watch

Experienced winger Marco Reus has made a strong start to the new season. The 29-year-old German has been ever-present for the BVB and has scored two goals and produced three assists in six games across all competitions.

Mikael Ishak has been the standout performer for Nuremberg this season. The 25-year-old striker has already scored three goals and made one assist in his five appearances in all competitions.

Team form and manager quotes

The BVB have made an unbeaten start to their league campaign, drawing two and winning two of their opening four games. They beat RB Leipzig 4-1 and Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1, but dropped points against Hannover and most recently Hoffenheim.

Lucien Favre’s charges are third in the standings but have already fallen four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and will be looking to stay in touch with the defending champions.

Speaking to the press after the 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim, Favre said: “We had a decent foothold in the first 25 minutes – but then we weren’t good for a long spell.

“Every loss of possession led to a dangerous counter-attack for Hoffenheim. After 60 minutes we woke up again and played the ball forward a little more, and things gradually got better.

“After the red card [for Abdou Diallo] everyone thought it was over for us. And yet we still came back. We can be satisfied with a 1-1 draw. We know that.”

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Nuremberg have performed well thus far and sit in eighth position in the standings. They lost their opening game of the campaign at Hertha, but then drew against Mainz and Werder Bremen.

In their most recent league clash, Nuremberg pulled off a 2-0 victory at home against Hannover 96. If they manage to cause an upset at Dortmund, they could climb into the top four.

Follow your dreams ⚽💭 pic.twitter.com/BBOQqpcEkt — Sergio Gómez (@sergiogm_10) September 24, 2018

Team news

Dortmund will be missing Abdou Diallo, who is suspended, and the injured Omer Toprak.

Nuremberg are expected to be without Ewerton, Dennis Lippert, and Edgar Salli, due to injuries.