Nagelsmann wary of under-performing Hannover

Julian Nagelsmann is eyeing a return to winning ways when his TSG 1899 Hoffenheim side travel to face Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Die Kraichgauer are currently 12th on the standings with just four points from four games.

Their only win this season was a 3-1 defeat of Freiburg, but since then Hoffenheim have lost to Fortuna Dusseldorf, ahead of draws with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, and Borussia Dortmund in the league on Saturday.

Speaking to his club’s website ahead of the game, Nagelsmann said: “There’ll again be two or three players who started on Saturday but won’t be in the starting XI tomorrow.

“The involvement of Kerem Demirbay is doubtful. But it’s nothing long-term, just a precautionary measure.”

He added: “Hannover are a very good team, even if they haven’t started well. They’ve strengthened well and are an interesting team. The squad fits in with the idea of how Andre Breitenreiter wants to play football.

“There’s currently a disparity between their form in home and away matches. It’s a team that has an unbelievable power and mentality. They play with an incredibly flexible system and are very tough to crack.”

Reflecting on the most recent draw, the manager said: “We won’t dwell on the chances on Saturday. It shouldn’t be forgotten who we were facing. We weren’t dealt a hammering – in the end, we got a point against Borussia Dortmund. It won’t affect us psychologically tomorrow.”

Hannover come into this game slightly worse off than Hoffenheim, in 16th place, with two points.