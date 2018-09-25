Tedesco hopeful of Schalke resurgence

Domenico Tedesco says FC Schalke 04 are determined to pick up their first points of the season away to SC Freiburg on Tuesday.

Schalke are bottom of the Bundesliga standings and most recently lost 2-0 to league leaders FC Bayern Munchen.

Ahead of his side’s clash at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, Tedesco is hopeful of turning the season around with an improved performance.

He told the club’s official website: “Four consecutive defeats isn’t exactly how we hoped to start the season. However, the situation is what it is and we have accepted it.

“The team is very focused and hungry for success. We want to experience positive feelings again.”

Prior to facing Bayern, Schalke drew 1-1 with Porto in their Champions League clash.

Tedesco added: “At times against Bayern Munich we played well and we deserved to win against Porto in the Champions League. Overall, the players have shown me positive signs of improvement.”