Kovac lauds Lewandowski and Boateng

Niko Kovac has been left impressed by the form of Robert Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng, despite both recently considering their futures away from FC Bayern Munchen.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

Real Madrid were reportedly keen on Lewandowski with Manchester United eyeing a move for Boateng.

Both players remained at Bayern though and Kovac has been pleasantly surprised by the professionalism shown by the pair.

The Bundesliga champions have stormed to the top of the standings this season with maximum points while overcoming Benfica 2-0 in their opening Champions League clash.

Up next for Kovac and company is a home match with Augsburg on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, Kovac lauded his dynamic duo.

“These are great professionals, world-class players. They know what they have to do.

“That they play so well does not surprise me. That’s what I hoped for and expected.”

Kovac also praised James Rodriguez, who has scored twice this season.

“He’s playing well. He always makes himself an option and comes up with a solution.

“He’s working for the team and is gaining a real reputation for it, not just here in Munich but across the world.”

Kovac also urged his team to maintain their winning form when they face struggling Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.

“It’ll be a very intense game. They play man on man, sometimes across the whole pitch, and we have to make sure we find a solution to their man-marking strategy,” he said.

“We can’t be viewing everything as too rosy, (and think) we can run at half-strength now or with less than we’ve already displayed.

“We’re being chased – by everyone. We have to concentrate on every game, we must guard against being negligent, and we have to remain focused.”

The match is also going to be used to honour chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who is celebrating his 63rd birthday on Tuesday.