Preview: Bayern v Augsburg

FC Bayern München will aim to continue their perfect start to the season when they host FC Augsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Tuesday night.

Bundesliga

25 September 2018

Gameweek 5

Kick-off: 20:30 (GMT+2), 02:30 Wednesday HKT

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: S. Storks

Assistants: C. Gittelmann, F. Assmuth

Fourth official: P. Alt

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 17 15 0 2

Augsburg 17 2 0 15

Previous encounter:

Augsburg 1-4 Bayern (Bundesliga) 07/04/18

Augsburg goalscorers: N. Sule (18′)

Bayern goalscorers: C. Tolisso (32′), J. Rodriguez (38′), A. Robben (62′), S. Wagner (87′)

Players to watch:

The form player for Bayern is James Rodriguez. The 27-year-old midfielder scored in both of the club’s last two league encounters, and also produced an assist against FC Schalke 04. The Colombia international came off the bench in the first three Bundesliga games of the season, but earned a starting berth against the Royal Blues and is expected to keep his place.

Andre Hahn has been ever-present for Augsburg so far this term. The 28-year-old winger started all five of their matches across all competitions and has scored two goals and provided one assist. He signed for the club from Hamburger SV in July.



Team form and manager quotes:

The defending Bundesliga champions have won all of their games to date this season. Most recently, they beat Schalke 2-0 away, after another 2-0 victory against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

Niko Kovac’s side have moved two points clear of Hertha Berlin at the top of the league standings, and will be targeting their fifth consecutive league win of the campaign.

“We saw a very, very good Bundesliga match today,” Kovac told the club’s official website after beating Schalke 04. “My team were dominant over 90 minutes, they were in control and created many chances. Unfortunately, they scored too few goals.

“A great performance! I have to praise the whole team today, what we did up front but also in defence, without the ball. We regained possession quickly when we lost it up front.”

Meanwhile, Augsburg come into the clash having lost two games back-to-back. The Bavarians lost 2-1 at 1.FSV Mainz 05 before suffering a 3-2 defeat at home to SV Werder Bremen last Saturday.

Manuel Baum’s men are 12th in the Bundesliga standings but could climb as high as fifth if they manage to pull off a surprise victory over their local rivals at Allianz Arena.

Speaking after the defeat to Werder Bremen, Baum told the club’s official website: “I think we delivered a very good home performance over the course of the 90 minutes and we didn’t allow Bremen to dictate the match hardly at all.

“Two mistakes led to us conceding two goals but we didn’t let our heads drop, creating chance after chance and then equalising and getting back on level terms.

“On behalf of the team, I am extremely sorry that we once again couldn’t take anything away from today’s match due to individual errors.

“Bremen have no idea how they secured all three points here today. I have nothing to complain about regarding the team. I’ve never had this feeling after a game we unfairly lost.”

Team news:

The hosts will be missing Rafinha, Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman, who are all out with injuries.

Augsburg are expected to be without Alfred Finnbogason, Kilian Jakob, Fredrik Jensen, Dong-won Ji and Julian Schieber.