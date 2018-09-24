Kovac: James a great footballer

FC Bayern München head coach Niko Kovac was full of praise for James Rodriguez after he played a starring role in his side’s 2-0 win over FC Schalke 04 on Saturday.

The Colombia international headed in Bayern’s opener from a rehearsed set-piece routine in the eighth minute and then won the penalty from which Robert Lewandowski converted in the 64th minute.

As such, Kovac sung the praises of James after the final whistle, telling reporters: “He’s a great footballer. He can do everything going forward, you don’t have to tell him anything at all.”

The 27-year-old playmaker then went on to say that his headed goal came about after plenty of practice on the training pitch.

“We practice crossing a lot in training and you’re seeing that now in our matches. He (Kovac) wants to prepare his team so that they’re successful,” he said.

During the contest James was massively influential as he set up the most chances (seven) and had the most shots on goal (three).

“I was in the game. It was a deserved win against strong opposition,” he added. “I’m feeling better with every day, every training session and I’m at a good level. I want to carry on this way.”