Bundesliga Matchday 4: Five talking points

Bayern Munich lost top spot in the Bundesliga, but only for a few hours, before the Bavarians compounded Schalke’s miserable start to season to return to their usual position, while Bayer Leverkusen finally got off the mark.

FOX Sports Asia delves into the important issues to be considered following the fourth week of Bundesliga action.

Hertha flying high

Pal Dardai’s Hertha Berlin side continued their superb start to the season, coming from behind to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 on Saturday. Not only did it continue Hertha’s best ever start to a Bundesliga season, but it also took them top of the table (albeit until FC Bayern Munchen picked up their regulation win later in the day to reassume position A). Dardai must have been pleased with the way his team recovered from Thorgun Hazard’s penalty and finish convincing winners.

Once again, Slovakian playmaker Ondrej Duda was on the scoresheet, grabbing the clincher 17 minutes from time as he netted his fourth goal of the season. The challenge for Duda, and indeed Hertha, is to see if they can keep their early-season form going.

Schalke suffering continues

One team looking for a complete reversal of their fortunes are last season’s runners up FC Schalke 04, who suffered a fourth successive defeat, although this one was entirely predictable, coming at the hands of a James Rodriguez-inspired Bayern Munich.

These are troubling times for young coach Domenico Tedesco, who’s cause will not have been helped by a hint of unrest following a touchline set-to with Franco Di Santo as the Argentine forward was substituted. While it’s commendable that Di Santo was angry at being taken off, the last thing Tedesco needs right now is trouble in the dressing room. He needs everyone, Di Santo included, on board if he is to turn around a horrible start that not even the most astute of pundits could have foreseen.

Bayer break their duck

Bayer 04 Leverkusen had been in a similar predicament to Schalke, they were rock bottom after losing their first three games, but managed to put things right on Sunday with a narrow win over Mainz. A midweek comeback win in the Europa League had no doubt given the team some confidence, and while they didn’t play particularly well, Bayer’s two-goal hero from the win over Ludogorets, Kai Havertz, was able to grab another – the only goal of the game at the BayArena – to lift Heiko Herrlich’s men off the foot of the table.

Under pressure following their dreadful start, Herrlich will now be hoping to build on those two wins and rediscover the exciting attacking play that we saw from the Leverkusen of last season.

Werder coasting under Kohfeldt

Werder Bremen’s impressive form under Florian Kohfeldt continued as they managed to defeat Augsburg 3-2, a result that puts Bremen in fourth spot, although the win was more down to another mistake from error-prone Augsburg keeper Fabian Giefer than any attacking enterprise shown by the River Islanders.

Having fought their way back from 2-0 down, Giefer then undid all Augsburg’s hard work by gifting Bremen the winner, after he let an innocuous shot slip through his legs to present Davy Klaassen with an opportunity he could not miss.

Kohfeldt has worked wonders at Bremen since taking over last October and has led them on a record equalling 14-match unbeaten run at home, a record they will break if they avoid defeat in Tuesday’s clash with fellow high-flyers Hertha. An exciting game in prospect.

Wolfsburg worry

VfL Wolfsburg’s unbeaten start to the campaign finally came to an end at the weekend as the Wolves went down to a 3-1 loss at the hands of SC Freiburg. Bruno Labbadia’s side may have had an inkling it wasn’t going to be their day when Nils Petersen’s penalty was saved by Koen Casteels, only for the ball to bounce conveniently back to Petersen to head home for the crucial second goal.

Wolfsburg just weren’t on their game, something that Labbadia later admitted. The veteran coach must be hoping that this does not become a regular occurrence as the Wolves try to consolidate on their good start, and not let their season descend into the kind of struggle for survival they have endured over the last two years.