Bayern coast to victory at Schalke

FC Bayern München were always in control as they defeated Schalke 2-0 at the VELTINS-Arena on Saturday evening.

Schalke 04 0 Bayern Munich 2

Rodriguez scores with just 8′ played

Lewandowski nets from the spot on 64′

Match summary

Bayern should have won this game by a larger margin after taking an early lead, but were frustrated by a determined Schalke side, who restricted their opponents to just two goals, as Robert Lewandowski sealed the three points, from the penalty spot.

Full report

It didn’t take long for Bayern to threaten, with Thomas Muller blasting over a first-time shot after picking up a perfect pass from David Alaba.

Robert Lewandowski was then just unable to connect to a low, curled cross from James Rodriguez from the right-hand side, but the Colombian had no such problems minutes later as he nodded home a Joshua Kimmich corner ahead of defender Sebastian Rudy.

Schalke responded with a good passage of play, and Breel Embolo slipping in Franco Di Santo, but the striker’s shot was casually collected by Bayern stopper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern though were always a threat in attack and Lewandowski so nearly set Rodriguez up for a second, although he saw his chipped effect expertly kept out by Ralf Fahrmann.

Alaba wasn’t far off with a 29th minute free-kick from a long way out that skimmed the top of the crossbar. Franck Ribery was next unable to curl home towards the end of the first half after cutting in from the left hand side as the away maintained their dominance.

The away side really should have been further ahead just five minutes into the second half, but somehow Rodriguez missed a tap-in from Lewandowski’s cut-back.

Schalke were by no means out of this game and Embolo went close, with 53 minutes on the clock with a header that flew just off target, from a Rudy free-kick from the left.

But if Bayern were unable to hit home from open play, then there was no doubt that Lewandowski would score from the spot after Alessando Schopf brought down Rodriguez inside the penalty area.

Alaba hit another audacious long-range free-kick that Fahrmann was forced to keep out, and after a few tactical changes from Bayern to take any potential late sting out of the game, Bayern cruised to their third successive Bundesliga win to leave Schalke on a run four league matches without a point.