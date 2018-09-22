Pulisic rescues a point for 10-man Dortmund

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund after conceding a late goal against 10 men at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.

Hoffenheim 1 Borussia Dortmund 1

Joelinton scores on 44′

Diallo red card on 77′

Pulisic levels on 84′

Match summary

Joelinton thought his goal was enough to hand Hoffenheim the win at home, but Christian Pulisic stole in with six minutes to play to secure a draw.

Full report

Hoffenheim were on the front foot through Leonardo Bittencourt who saw an 18th minute attempt saved by Roman Burki.

Andrej Kramaric was next to get in a good goalscoring position for the hosts, but had his shot from outside the box blocked before Joshua Brenet did well to pick up Oliver Baumann, but he was unable to force a shot through Dortmund’s backline.

Hoffenheim continued to press, and Kramaric and Steven Zuber were both wide.

Signs though were there that Dortmund were starting to allow their opponents too much room, and after Joelinton came within inches of heading a Nico Schulz cross on target, the same player hit home with a fierce drive that found the bottom left corner of the Dortmund net, with 44 minute played.

Having capped the first half with a goal, Julian Nagelsmann’s side continued where they left off after the break, with Bittencourt forcing Burki into a good early save.

Dortmund though were determined to get back into the tie but when a rare chance was converted, the decision was ruled out through VAR.

The near miss appeared to increase the combative nature of the game, with Joelinton trying his luck from range ahead of a missed chance at the other end from Shinji Kagawa on 55 minutes.

Burki kept out Joelinton minutes later as an Ermin Bicakcic header from very close range flew just over the target.

Hoffenheim were sure to rue these missed chance, and while Kagawa and Axel Witsel were both close to an equaliser, it looked like not being their day, especially after being reduced to 10 men when Abdou Diallo was dismissed on 75 minutes for a foul on Kramaric.

Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney both threatened as Dortmund refused to give up though, with their never-say-die attitude rewarded as Christian Pulisic connected to an 84th minute Reus free-kick to steer home for the all-important equaliser.

Both sides had chances to win it at the death, with Adam Szalai and Nico Schulz both going close for Hoffenheim, who ultimately had to settle for just a point.