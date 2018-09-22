Kovac fires Bayern up ahead of Schalke clash

FC Bayern Munchen coach Niko Kovac has called on his side to build on the 2-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League, and perform well against FC Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Bayern are set to face Die Konigsblauen at the VELTINS-Arena in North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday evening, though the Bundesliga leaders appear to be strong favourites to collect the three points.

The home team have lost all three of their matches in 2018/19 and are second from bottom in Germany’s top flight.

Nonetheless, Kovac insists his side do not lower their standards and instead go out with the commitment to get the victory.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We’re happy about the start we made, but it’s over. It’s Bundesliga time. We want to pick up where we left off against Leverkusen.

“But it’s not going to be easy. We have to live up to our full potential, and if so we’ll win.

“They know what’s at stake. It’s incredible how each one motivates himself. Everybody wants to play, and the lads don’t realise they can’t always play. But the matches are very intense.

“We coaches don’t just stand on the touchline, watching the match and hoping we’ll win. We have to plan in advance. That’s why we have to find the right rotation and balance.”