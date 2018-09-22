Preview: Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim know they face a difficult test to return to winning ways against an in-form Borussia Dortmund at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.

22 September 2018

Matchday 4

Kick-off: 15:30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Rhein-Neckar-Arena

Referee: H. Osmers

Assistant Referees: T. Gorniak, A. Aarnink

Fourth official: R. Foltyn

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Hoffenheim 22 5 7 10

Borussia Dortmund 22 10 7 5

Previous encounter:

Hoffenheim 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (12/05/2018) Bundesliga

Hoffenheim goalscorers: A. Kramaric (26′), A. Szalai (63′), P. Kaderabek (73′)

Borussia Dortmund goalscorer: M. Reus (58′)

Players to watch:

Hoffenheim are yet to really get going but Adam Szalai has weighed in with three goals this season, including a brace in the club’s only league win of the season. Florian Grillitsch and Havard Nordtveit were, meanwhile, on target in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Axel Witsel has been in fine form for Dortmund in his defensive responsibilities while also netting a league goal, while Christian Pulisic was the match-winner against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Team form and manager quotes:

With just one Bundesliga win, Hoffenheim comes into this match in 11th place with just three points while Dortmund are in second place, on seven points, trailing leaders FC Bayern Munchen by two points.

After kicking off the season by thrashing Kaiserslautern 6-1 in the cup, Julian Nagelsmann’s side lost to Bayern and Fortuna Dusseldorf after beating Freiburg, and most recently held Shakhtar on the road.

Lucien Favre’s side has, meanwhile, beaten RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga while drawing with Hannover 96, ahead of seeing off Brugge.

After the game, Favre said: “It was difficult. They are Belgian champions and they worked hard.

“We are satisfied that we have won our first away game. But we have had trouble and we have much to do. It is a very good thing that we won, but we should not exaggerate expectations.

“We have many young players, it takes time to play well.”

Nagelsmann added: “All players that were available for the game against Donetsk will be available tomorrow. Obviously, we’ll have to start managing this workload at some point, so we are being careful with certain positions.

“We’ll be ready for Dortmund to do what Lucien Favre stands for. You can see the structure, they play varying systems, the only thing that they haven’t fully got yet is creating chances on goal. I’m happy to be opposing him on the sideline.”

Team news:

One of Joelinton, Andrej Kramaric and Adam Szalai could drop out for Leonardo Bittencourt while Reiss Nelson could start for the hosts, while Cristian Pulisic is a doubt for Dortmund with a muscle injury, alongside Paco Alcacer, with a thigh problem. Thomas Delaney has overcome a knee issue.