Preview: Schalke v Bayern

FC Schalke 04 know they will have a tough task to secure their first points of the new Bundesliga season when they host FC Bayern München on Saturday.

Bundesliga

22 September 2018

Matchday 4

Kick-off: 18:30 (GMT+2), 00:30 HKT Saturday

Venue: VELTINS-Arena

Referee: D. Siebert

Assistant Referees: L. Koslowski, J. Seidel

Fourth official: R. Schroder

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Schalke 103 19 28 56

Bayern 103 56 28 1

🗣️ On @renatosanches35: "Renato did very well against Benfica. He justified the faith we have put in him and he will play regularly in the coming weeks." 🔝#S04FCB #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/PCY0P7EgfX — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 21, 2018

Previous encounter:

Bayern 2-1 Schalke 04 (10/02/2018) Bundesliga

Bayern goalscorers: R. Lewandowski (6′), T. Muller (36′)

Schalke 04 goalscorer: F. Di Santo (29′)

Players to watch:

Breel Embolo has been one shining light for a struggling Schalke 04 side this season. The 21-year-old Swiss international has netted two goals in the last two games, including an equaliser in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Porto on Tuesday.

Bayern’s stars are in full flight already this term, with Arjen Robben shining alongside Robert Lewandowski, who has also scored two. They will be a handful for Schalke 04 to contain this weekend.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Royal Blues come into this game second from bottom on the Bundesliga standings, with three losses from their opening three matches, succumbing to VfL Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin and VfL Borussia Monchengladbach, ahead of holding Porto.

Bayern are, meanwhile, top of the standings with maximum points, after seeing off TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Benfica 2-0 in Champions League action.

After his side’s draw in Europe, Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco told his club’s website: “We are slightly disappointed with this point, as I felt that we actually played well.

“The way we conceded the equaliser was just so frustrating. Nevertheless we have taken another step in the right direction today.”

Bayern boss Niko Kovac told a pre-match press conference: “All the players that were in Lisbon are fit, and also Thiago will do the final training.

“We want to continue at Schalke as we stopped last week against Leverkusen I expect an aggressive, intense game.”

He added: “Renato (Sanches) has done very well against Benfica, he has confirmed our confidence and will play regularly in the coming weeks.”

💬 #Tedesco: "It was necessary to give the squad yesterday off. Now they are all at the same level for our final training session today. The day off gave them the chance to clear their heads after a really intensive game against Porto."#S04FCB #s04 pic.twitter.com/nsXpjxBjAZ — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) September 21, 2018

Team news:

Bastian Oczipka and Benjamin Stambouli remain sidelined for Schalke while Rafinha, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso are long-term injuries for Bayern.