Kovac: Sanches’ time will come

FC Bayern Munchen head coach Niko Kovac is determined to bring the best out of Renato Sanches after a difficult start to the youngster’s career in Germany.

The Benfica youth product moved to the Allianz Arena on the back of an impressive breakout season for both club and country two years ago, which culminated in a winners’ medal for Portugal at Euro 2016.

However, Sanches’ progress has stalled after he failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti during the 2016/17 campaign and endured a disappointing loan spell at Swansea last term.

Kovac is not about to give up on the 21-year-old midfielder, though, saying he just needs help in adjusting to life in Bavaria. Sanches has made just nine starts for the Reds to date, but was included in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“I cannot judge the past. I know the facts, but why he came to the problems I cannot say exactly,” Kovac told Goal.

“He is European, but comes from another country. Other countries, other customs, other characteristics. This is not just a football-specific, but rather a social issue.

“You have to try to understand other people. You cannot treat a foreigner like a German because he reacts differently to different things. I told Renato that it’s not easy to become a Bayern regular. His chance will come.

“He is a young player and does his job really well. Right now, in our personnel situation, the probability is very high that he will play soon.

“He was not dubbed for nothing as one of the world’s best of his age. But you have to give people time and not assume that they work immediately.

“The young players only have to process the impressions when they come to a foreign country. It is unjust that foreign players are required to explode immediately.”