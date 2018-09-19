Boateng wants Bayern bosses backing

Jerome Boateng says he wants the support of FC Bayern Munchen after reaffirming his commitment to the Bundesliga side.

The 30-year-old German World Cup winner was considering a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the off-season but the move failed to materialise.

Bayern bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness were happy to retain the services of the experienced defender, but said he was available if the right offer came in.

Now with the former Manchester City man trying to settle into his season with the club, Boateng wants to clear the air with those in charge.

Speaking to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, he said: “I think we should talk again in the near future – that’s what we have set out to do – it’s important for me to make it clear once again that I’m fully focused on Bayern.

“And on the other hand, I don’t think it’s nice when things are said about me everywhere and then you do not get any public support from the club.”

Boateng also voiced his displeasure at the criticism he received at the World Cup in Russia where Germany were knocked out in the group stages.

“What really bothered me were some of the statements right after the World Cup.

“That was almost funny. It was said that I was not fully focused, because I wear earrings and wore sunglasses during the South Korea match when the sun was shining.

“In 2014 (at the World Cup in Brazil), I also wore sunglasses and earrings, but I didn’t read anything about that. It’s incomprehensible to me.

“As a player you would sometimes want a bit more public backing.”