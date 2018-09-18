Robben: I just try to enjoy every moment

Arjen Robben says he is lucky to still be playing at the highest level for FC Bayern Munchen at the grand old age of 34.

The 96-capped Netherlands international has scored twice already this season, including a superb volley in the 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen – as Bayern started the season in emphatic form, beating all teams in their path.

The former Groningen, PSV, Chelsea and Real Madrid winger, who has a host of individual and team awards, is preparing to face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the official Bundesliga website, Robben, who now has 140 competitive goals for Bayern, knows he might not play as much this season, but will give his all when he takes the pitch.

Robben said: “I always give everything. If I don’t play, I always try to go pedal to the floor when I come in.

“It’ll happen a lot more, but it’s important to give everything and be important for the team when you’re on the pitch.”

He added: “I’m 34 now, and I just try to enjoy every moment. Sometimes it hits you how lucky you are to be able to play here, at a sold-out Allianz Arena. You just have to enjoy it.

“I don’t know how long it’ll last, but I don’t feel like I’m 34 right now. I feel very, very fit. Hopefully, it’ll stay that way for a long time. Then I can enjoy playing. I always try to do that. Then you can be successful.”

And on facing Benfica, he explained: “It’s the Champions League, it’s a totally different ball game.

“We have to keep going our way, but there’s always room for improvement. We played well in the first half against Leverkusen and also worked hard off the ball.

“In the second half, we eased off a bit. We have to watch out for misplaced passes; teams like Benfica can be very dangerous in the transition. We have a lot of quality and creativity going forward. We have to work hard defensively, only then will be successful.”