BVB CEO asks Matthaus to stop ‘trampling’ Gotze

Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has implored German legend Lothar Matthaus to stop criticising out of form playmaker Mario Gotze.

Gotze has not been in the plans of Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre in 2018/19, and has managed less than 50 appearances for BVB since moving back to the side from Bayern Munich in 2016.

During that time, the 2014 World cup final match-winner has netted just four goals.

As such, he has come under fire from Matthaus who has said he has lost his edge and needs to move to another team in order to try and regain his form.

Responding to his comments, Watzke said: “I know that Lothar Matthaus earns his money as a pundit and has to put forward provocative theories, but it would be nice, if one of the greatest players that Germany ever had, he could leave Mario alone and not trample on him.

“Mario is doing the right things: he trains well, he does not let up, he gives to the team, he’s totally focused, he’s an important part of our squad and I’m sure he’ll play some great games for BVB this season.

“I know for sure that the coach has a very high opinion of him and will use him, as he clearly said after the match.”