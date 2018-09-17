Bayern’s Ribery aims to keep playing till age 38

FC Bayern München’s veteran winger Franck Ribery believes this could be his final season at the club, though he wants to continue playing even if he leaves.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract extension towards the latter part of 2017/18, and is now entering the 12th campaign with the Bundesliga giants.

During his time with the Bavarians the former France forward has won every major honour domestically with Bayern, and also was a part of the team which won the UEFA Champions League under Jupp Heynckes.

Speaking to Kicker, the experienced performer said: “It’s too early to say now. I’d be up for another season, but let’s wait and see how this season shapes up.

“I am relaxed and don’t put myself under pressure. You must assess your performances correctly. It’s too early to say now.

“I never wanted to leave. There were serious offers from China, but I like the Bundesliga and the Champions League. I dream of winning it for the second time.

“I am still ambitious, I am still driven. I have never said to myself this will be the last year. I have won everything, I can relax now. I always give it my all because it could be my last year.

“At my age, you never know what’s next, but I would like to play until I am 38.”