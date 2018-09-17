Bundesliga Matchday 3: Four key takeaways

The Bundesliga returned after the international break with some great action and a flurry of late goals.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the key talking points.

New Wolves never say die

After struggling for much of last season, and surviving by the skin of their teeth in the relegation playoff for the second successive time, VfL Wolfsburg have started the season with new-found bite. Two wins from their opening games were good, but questions were asked on whether the fight would last.

The conclusion from the weekend’s match with fellow surprise package Hertha Berlin seems to be a resounding ‘Yes’.

Despite another high-energy performance from Bruno Labbadia’s men on Saturday, the Wolves found themselves a goal down with just minutes to play. But they refused to give up, and grabbed a deserved equaliser with three minutes left, only to concede again in injury time.

Deflating defeat? Not this Wolfsburg side. They promptly went straight back up the other end and equalised, Admir Mehmedi the stoppage-time hero.

The home side may have missed out on a record third straight win to start the season, but the fans were ecstatic with the character shown by their side and will be hoping it can continue throughout the remainder of the season.

English invasion

Young Englishman Reiss Nelson on Saturday became the latest in a string of young Brits, frustrated by a lack of playing opportunities back home, to make an impact after deciding to try their luck in Germany. Nelson, on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal, followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman late last month, and his debut couldn’t have gone better as he scored the equaliser at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson here scoring 14 minutes after coming on for his Bundesliga debut with Hoffenheim. pic.twitter.com/84wuztlpSv — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) September 15, 2018

Unfortunately, Julian Nagelsman’s side went down to a late defeat, but that defeat may be countered by the promise shown by the 18-year old prospect.

Not all of these moves work out of course, as the recent case of former Gunner Kaylen Hinds at VfL Wolfsburg showed, but with English clubs unwilling to give their young talent a start, one cannot blame them for taking a gamble and trying to make their breakthrough overseas. What’s good for the player is also good for German teams and Bundesliga audiences.

Schalke can’t afford to panic

FC Schalke 04 may be rock bottom after a third successive defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach, but to use a well-worn cliche, the scoreline doesn’t give a fair reflection of the game.

Schalke deserved something from this match, and would have gotten it not for some outstanding saves from Gladbach keeper Jann Sommer and some wasteful finishing from new striker Mark Uth.

The key for the Miners, and their young coach Domenico Tedesco will be to stick to their principles. Let’s not forget that Schalke lost three of their their first six games last season and went on to have their best season in eight years, losing only four more matches all season to qualify for the Champions League.

While Tedesco appears to be the kind not to panic and has utter faith in his own ability, he will be hoping that club officials and fans feel the same way.

Despite some predictable dissatisfaction among supporters, if The Royal Blues can keep on playing the way they did at the weekend, things will sooner or later almost certainly begin to go their way.

Alcacer arrives

Dortmund fans worried that Paco Alcacer was perhaps too short to make an impact against the Bundesliga’s giant defenders may be eating their words after the Spaniard’s superb showing as a substitute against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday night.

With Dortmund level at 1-1 and the clock running down, Alcacer fed Jadon Sancho to set up Marius Wolf for the go-ahead goal before slamming in an absolute screamer to seal the win for the Black and Yellows.

Scoring with your first shot on target is certainly the best way to endear yourself to a new set of supporters, but with a decent scoring record at both Valencia and Barcelona (despite limited playing opportunities) it will be a real surprise if he doesn’t make an big impact at Signal-Iduna Park.