Bayern hit with injury blows to Tolisso and Rafinha

FC Bayern München will be without the services of both Corentin Tolisso and Rafinha for the extended future after the pair were injured in the 3-1 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Bayern made it five wins from five in all competitions under coach Niko Kovac but have now two further casualties to add to Kingsley Coman in the treatment room.

Tolisso picked up a cruciate ligament injury which rules him out for months, whereas Rafinha is out of line for selection with an ankle problem.

Unfortunately, we can confirm that @CorentinTolisso has suffered an ACL tear and is set for several months out 😢@R13_official also suffered ankle ligament damage and is out for a number of weeks 😕 Get well soon, guys! 🙏 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/8J6z7QvTXB — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 15, 2018

Bayern’s official website said: “The Brazilian full-back is set to be out for several weeks with an ankle injury caused by a foul from Leverkusen’s Karim Bellarabi, while Tolisso’s cruciate ligament rupture will keep him out for months.

“Along with Kingsley Coman, who suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear against Hoffenheim on Matchday one, it means Bayern already have three long-term casualties in the treatment room.”

Speaking of the situation, Kovac added: “I’m very sad and disappointed that we have two injured players after the game.

“The result is certainly positive for us but my mood is dampened.”