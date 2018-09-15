Bayern blow past 10-man Leverkusen

FC Bayern München came from behind to comfortably beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1

Wendell from the spot on 5′

Tolisso levels on 10′

Robben puts Bayern ahead on 19′

Rodriguez adds a third on 89′

Match summary

Wendell put Leverkusen ahead with a fifth minute penalty but Bayern responded almost immediately through Corentin Tolisso before Arjen Robben’s gave the hosts the lead on 19 minutes. James Rodriguez made sure of the result late on.

Full report

Manuel Neuer thought he was an early hero for Bayern as he kept out Kevin Volland’s fourth minute penalty, and the rebound after a handball from Thiago in the Bayern penalty area.

The spot-kick though was retaken with the referee having not blown his whistle, with Wendell successful as he sent Neuer the wrong way.

But it took just five minutes for Bayern to level as Tolisso smashed across the face of goal to leave Lucas Hradecky with no chance after a swift move forward.

And Bayern were soon ahead, with 19 minutes played with a world-class finish from Robben as he pounced on a poor headed clearance from Jonathan Tar.

After their early setback, Bayern were now dominating this tie, but Thomas Muller couldn’t beat Hradecky on 30 minutes while Robben curled his effort just wide soon after.

With the half drawing to a close, Muller almost added a third from a corner with a neat flick from Joshua Kimmich’s delivery.

Bayern were in control at the start of the second half as they looked to add to their lead, but Robert Lewandowski and Kimmich were off the mark, while there was indications from Leverkusen, with some slick passing, that they were not out of this tie.

Robben came close to creating a third goal after beating two defenders before chipping to Lewandowski, who’s shot was deflected behind.

Volland was then replaced by Karim Bellarabi on 73 minutes but the substitute lasted just seven minutes before he was dismissed for a stamp on Rafinha, leaving his side a man down and a goal down.

Second-half Bayern substitute David Alaba was off target with a powerful strike but it was another player off the bench that sealed the win as James Rodriguez headed in a Thiago chip at the back post.

Rodriguez also had the ball in the back of the net, in the fourth and final minute of injury-time but the strike was ruled out for offsides.

The result kept up Bayern’s winning run and an impressive run of results against Leverkusen of just three defeats in 40 matches.