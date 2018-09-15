Dortmund see off Die Adler

Borussia Dortmund was perhaps not at their attacking best though they still had enough quality to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in Friday’s clash at the Westfalenstadion.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Diallo hits opener

Haller levels in second stanza

Wolf makes it 2-1 to BVB

Alcacer gets third late on

Match summary

It was a tight encounter though, the hosts took the lead in the first half through defender Abdou Diallo.

Out of nowhere, Sebastien Haller levelled matters before two later goals sealed the points for Lucien Favre’s men.

Another home win for Dortmund and they will spend the night top of the #Bundesliga! 🔝🐝 #BVBSGE pic.twitter.com/0F2ZcchfMX — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 14, 2018

Match report

It was a quiet opening 45 minutes for both teams with neither outfit creating much of note in the final third.

In the opening exchanges, Marcel Schmelzer took a knock though was able to continue in what was his 350th match for the side.

In the sixth minute, the visitors engineered a strike on target through Filip Kostic. After picking up a lovely through ball from Mijat Gacinovic which saw Lukasz Piszczek out of the game, Kostic hit an effort on target though it was comfortably collected by Roman Burki.

Both sides were squeezing the space in the middle of the park with Frankfurt in particular packing that area of the pitch, which seemed to disrupt the attacking efficiency of BVB.

With the game so devoid of chances and creativity, it perhaps came as no surprise that Dortmund took the advantage from a set-piece.

Not long before the break, defender Diallo showed sharpness in the area to convert the game’s opening goal. From a corner, he forced Kevin Trapp into a fine save, before seeing his follow-up also stopped.

However, the 22-year-old French defender got fortunate on the third attempt as he tucked home from a deflection off Gacinovic in the 36th minute.

It was a subdued first stanza but did not improve greatly in the second half in terms of attacking play.

With that said, the in-form Haller levelled matters from virtually out of nowhere just before the 70-minute mark as right-back Danny da Costa’s cross found the striker, and he hit a half-volley into the bottom corner.

Nonetheless, Die Borussen soon regained the initiative as substitute Jadon Sancho showed good skill after getting on the end of a pass from Axel Witsel.

He cut inside two defenders before his left-foot cross to the far post found winger Marius Wolf who struck home.

At the death, BVB made the game safe as the impressive Sancho picked out Paco Alcacer, who placed an effort beyond Trapp to seal the three points for the home side.