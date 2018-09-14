Hecking: Gladbach must be wary of Schalke

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach manager Dieter Hecking has warned his team that they can not afford to underestimate FC Schalke 04 when they clash in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Schalke impressed last season by finishing as runners-up behind FC Bayern München, but they have made a poor start to their 2018/19 league campaign, losing to Wolfsburg and Hertha in their opening two games.

Borussia boss Hecking believes Schalke are still a strong side, however, and that they will be determined to find their first win of the season.

Hecking’s charges beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen and drew with FC Augsburg in their opening league games.

“I don’t know whether or not Schalke feel under pressure. There’s a lot of pressure being placed on them from external parties,” Hecking told a press conference.

“I think, however, that it would be fatal for me and my team to judge Schalke solely based on their first two Bundesliga games this season. They weren’t as good in these games as they were last year.

“However, Domenico Tedesco will prepare his team very well and try everything to stop the negative trend of the last two games. Schalke didn’t become runners-up last season for no reason, and they comfortably qualified for the Champions League.

“We can’t disregard that. Our opponents are a team that, when looking at the squad, are a little better than us, so we have to take the game to Schalke.

“We have to have a combination of good team performance and outside support to do as well as we did against Leverkusen. Then we can do something, then we can be dangerous. If we have a good evening, we will be able to beat them.”