Preview: Bayern v Leverkusen

FC Bayern München will be out to continue their perfect start to the 2018/19 Bundesliga season when they face a struggling Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Saturday’s clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga

Date: 15 September 2018

Game week 3

Kick-off: 15:30 local time/21:30 HKT

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: T. Welz

Assistants: R. Foltyn, M. Thomsen

Fourth official: A. Blos

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 82 49 16 17

Leverkusen 82 17 16 49

Previous encounter:

Leverkusen 2-6 Bayern 17/04/2018 (Bundesliga)

Leverkusen goalscorers: L. Bender (16′), L. Bailey (72′)

Bayern goalscorers: R. Lewandowski (3′, 9′), T. Muller (52′, 63′, 78′), Thiago Alcântara (61′)

Players to watch:

Thomas Muller bagged a hat-trick against Die Werkself in the previous encounter between the two sides meaning he could be full of confidence of getting amongst the goals on Saturday. After a disappointing 2018 World Cup for Germany, the forward will no doubt hope to prove he is still one of the best players in the world.

Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky appears set to make his debut for the visitors in a defence that has conceded five goals in two matches. It seems Hradecky will have to be on the top of his game if he hopes to keep out a star-studded Bayern attack.

Team form and manager quotes:

Coach Niko Kovac has guided Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga standings after two matches, while the Bavarians have won four games in a row in the league and cup competitions.

In addition, the German giants appear to have achieved a much higher level of conditioning in the pre-season period, which is something that chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently noted.

He said: “The team seem to be top fit. You can see we’re very compact in terms of tactics.”

As such, Kovac has admitted his delight at the bright start the German champions have made. Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, he said: “I’m fully satisfied. All four of our competitive fixtures so far have been good.”

Meanwhile, Leverkusen appear to have their backs firmly against the wall after they lost their two opening games of the season.

Heiko Herrlich is feeling the pressure from supporters as prior to 2018/19 Leverkusen were said to be amongst the contenders for the Bundesliga title.

A 2-0 opening loss at VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach was followed with a shock 3-1 home loss to VfL Wolfsburg.

With that said, Herrlich admits that the pressure is on, telling reporters: “We do have potential in the team and we need to show that as have done (last season).

“I am happy that it was me who was on the receiving end of it (criticism) and not the players. It is better like that because I can handle that.”

One stat going our way ahead of #FCBB04 this weekend! 😬 pic.twitter.com/zBcVEEYlUS — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) 13 September 2018

Team news:

Kingsley Coman is sidelined with a long-term injury, whereas Mats Hummels is doubtful after picking up a knock while on international duty with Germany. James Rodriguez appears set to start his first game of the season.

For Leverkusen, goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky could make his Leverkusen debut following dental surgery, but defenders Sven Bender and Panos Retsos remain out.