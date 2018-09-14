Bundesliga: Four talking points from Matchday 3

The Bundesliga returns after the first international break and several teams who have not got off to the best of starts will be looking to put things right before their European campaigns begin.

FOX Sports Asia looks at some of those who need to do better.

Bayer headache for Herrlich

Things don’t look like getting any easier for Bayer Leverkusen following their poor start to the campaign as Heiko Herrlich’s side travel to Bavaria on Saturday to face champions FC Bayern Munchen.

Defeats to Monchengladbach and surprise package Wolfsburg have already dimmed the glow of pre-season optimism around the BayArena following last season’s respectable fifth-placed finish. Herrlich’s side was expected to kick on this year, so he is already coming under pressure from some, who expect a squad containing the likes of Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt, Jonathan Tah and Kai Havertz to be doing better even though the new season is just two matches old. The 46-year old boss says he can handle it.

Even the most optimistic Bayer fan will not be expecting anything from their trip south, but after next week’s Europa League exploits Die Werkself have more appealing matches against Mainz and newly promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf to look forward to. Should things fail to improve by that time, then perhaps even Herrlich himself may start to look over his shoulder.

Hoffenheim’s new hitman

One person who has started the season well is TSG 1899 Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai. The Hungarian has netted three times in his first two Bundesliga games for Julian Nagelsman’s side, including a stunning equaliser in the unfortunate 3-1 opening day defeat at Bayern. The 30-year old is enjoying his best start to a season since he arrived at Hoffenheim four years ago and having been in and out of the side in that period, is already just two behind his tally for the whole of last season. Can Szalai step up and fill the gap left by the departure of last season’s top scorer Mark Uth to Schalke? It looks like he’s finally going to get the chance to find out.

Dortmund to delight?

After last season’s disastrous experiment under the tutelage of former Ajax coach Peter Bosz, it’s fair to say that Dortmund fans started the new term with a degree of caution, despite having experienced Bundesliga hand Lucien Favre at the helm.

Two matches in and it has been a mixed bag – a spectacular opening day win over RB Leipzig, followed by a hard-fought draw at Hannover.

With an exciting array of attacking talent including Marco Reus, Christian Pulisic, Maximilian Philipp, and Jadon Sancho, one would expect that it won’t be long before Favre has Dortmund firing on all cylinders. Could a title challenge be in the offing?

Schalke stumble

Last season’s runners up FC Schalke 04 have yet to click so far this season, Domenico Tedesco’s side having lost their opening games to Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.

The young coach will not be panicking quite yet as his team is still adjusting after departures and arrivals throughout the spine of the squad during the summer. Most observers think it won’t be long until Tedesco’s signings bed in and his side begin to show the consistency that served them so well last term.

What is imperative though, is that the Miners try get something from this weekend’s trip west to face Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the start of their Champions League campaign. Some points on the board would provide some welcome relief for twitchy fans, especially before they settle down to their biggest match of the season when Schalke host champions Bayern Munich the following week.