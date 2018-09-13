Rummenigge believes in Kovac at Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes coach Niko Kovac is the perfect man for the job as he displays so many top qualities.

Kovac has guided Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga standings after two matches, while the Bavarians have won four games in a row in the league and cup competitions.

In addition, the German giants appear to have achieved a much higher level of conditioning in the pre-season period, and Rummenigge takes the view that it all bodes well for success in 2018/19.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was important to lay down a marker, to show we’re highly motivated and strive for ideal conditions to clinch silverware in the end.

“The team seem to be top fit. You can see we’re very compact in terms of tactics, especially away to Stuttgart. That was perhaps our best match so far this season, and we’re confident the season will be a good one.

“I really like how he’s interpreted his job so far. He radiates a lot of sympathy doing it. He addresses the team quite clearly and honestly, and I think that proves we’ve signed the right coach in Niko.”

“It’s not going to be a walkover but I think the conditions are good. We have a good team, and the cooperation with the coach works well. We can achieve great things in the Champions League too.”

Rummenigge also said Bayern have the ‘financial means’ to sign big names but won’t spend unwisely in the transfer market.

The club had relatively modest dealings in the recent transfer window with Leon Goretzka arriving from Schalke on a free transfer while Renato Sanches and Serge Gnabry returned from loan spells with Swansea City and Hoffenheim respectively.

Meanwhile, Arturo Vidal (to Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain) and Sebastian Rudy (Schalke) all left the side, and the German giants now boast one of the smaller squads in the Bundesliga.

In addition, Kovac’s men are reliant on the likes of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben for attacking production despite both being in the twilight of their careers.

Nonetheless, Rummenigge is confident about the club’s signing policy, telling Bayern TV: “Buying just to please the audience does not work. It costs horrendous money in terms of transfer fees and salaries.

“We’ve earned good money [this summer] and also have the financial means if we see the necessity for such a transfer. That’s why we are relaxed when looking to the future.

“We are very interested in competition. It’s no question we have a small competitive advantage because of our sporting success and the income from it over the past 10 years. But you must use your money wisely.”