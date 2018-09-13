Favre explains Gotze sidelining

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has explained that the omission of Mario Gotze from his team for their first two Bundesliga matches was due to his formation.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

Gotze sat unused on the bench for both of Dortmund’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig and the 0-0 draw with Hannover 96 which followed. Favre is now preparing his charges to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

“Mario Gotze can play centrally. He can play in a 4-3-3 system, but that system requires a lot of physicality and athleticism,” Favre told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Thus far, we have played with three true midfielders. Again, he can play in that position but it’s also the position we have the most players for.

“It’s the hardest thing for a coach to tell very good players that they won’t play. But you always have to be honest about it. We have too many players here, I can only call up 18. You have to talk a lot with the players that aren’t in the squad.”

Apart from Gotze, Favre also has yet to find room for former Manchester United player Shinji Kagawa, who was left out of Friday’s squad.