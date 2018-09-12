Bremen winger makes history with Kosovo

SV Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Milot Rashica helped his national side Kosovo to record their first ever win in international football as they beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 on Monday.

The tiny nation only became a member of UEFA and FIFA in May 2016 and in 11 competitive matches had yet to taste victory against any opponent.

Nonetheless, Rashica helped Dardanet make history as he played a starring role in the win over the outfit which is a North Atlantic archipelago.

The winger played 79 minutes in the Nations League contest and set up Atdhe Nuhiu’s decisive second goal in the 55th minute. Meanwhile, the opener was scored five minutes earlier by Arber Zeneli.

As such, Werder celebrated the milestone with a report on the club’s official website stating: “A day that Milot Rashica and the whole Kosovan team won’t be forgetting in a long time.

“Rashica and company beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League. The SV Werder winger made the starting 11, playing 79 minutes and setting up the decisive second goal with a cross.”