Boateng called Mourinho to turn down Man United

FC Bayern München centre-back Jerome Boateng says he spoke to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and explained he could not leave the German giants.

Sky Sports reported in August that United and Mourinho were huge admirers of the central defender, though the 30-year-old held aspirations to win the UEFA Champions League and he felt he could not do that at Old Trafford.

In addition, Boateng said that French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in his services.

Good game against the World Champions. We can build on that performance 🙌🏽🇩🇪 @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/JXAsavFJJP — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) September 6, 2018

Speaking to Sport Bild, the experienced player explained: “I had enquiries from Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester United, and I considered them.

“Not because I wanted to leave Bayern by all means. It was no escape, but rather the thrill of a new challenge. I feel completely contented at Bayern, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I phoned Jose Mourinho and told him that his interest honoured me and thanked him [for trying so hard to try and bring me to United].

“I explained to him my reasons for not joining. It’s difficult to leave FC Bayern.

“Everything has to fall in place to top this club, if I do it. [Bayern boss] Niko Kovac gave me the feeling that I am very important for him and the club.”