Muller backs Sane to shine for Germany

FC Bayern Munchen and Germany forward Thomas Muller believes Leroy Sane can become a star for the national team, despite his omission from the 2018 World Cup squad.

The Manchester City winger was not included in coach Joachim Low’s side for the eventual disastrous defence of their world title, as Die Mannschaft crashed out in the group stages.

Nonetheless, the lightning fast left-sided attacker made his return to the fold during the draw with France in a Nations League clash recently.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Muller takes the view that Sane has all the assets to become a ‘dangerman’ in future for the 2014 World champions.

He told the publication: “We’ve always tried to have a positive impact on our younger teammates. Leroy is an exceptionally skilled player with abilities only a very few have.

“Especially in Germany, there are not a lot of pros with his pace. We want him to use this weapon for Germany, and be a dangerman for the national team.

“I think that he is now mature enough. I trust him to do a lot in the future. It’s also our job to help him to access his full potential in the national team. It’s not only up to Leroy.”