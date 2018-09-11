Alaba: Bayern progressing well under Kovac

FC Bayern Munchen left-back David Alaba has heaped praise on Niko Kovac, claiming that the Bavarian side has already improved under the new coach.

Kovac faced a difficult task when he took over the reins from Jupp Heynckes – to keep motivation high in a team that has dominated the Bundesliga for the last six years.

However, according to Alaba, the Croatian’s hunger for glory has inspired Bayern to new levels.

“He’s an experienced coach, but with clear and fresh ideas,” the 26-year-old told SPOX. “He knows exactly what he wants.

“As a person, he’s a top bloke. He’s not a buddy type, but he is someone you can talk to. He gives you the feeling that you can talk to him about absolutely anything. In training, you can see how ambitious and hungry for success he is. He comes across very well.”

After an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Drochtersen/Assel in the DFB Cup, Bayern has hit their stride in the league, beating Hoffenheim 3-1 and then VfB Stuttgart 3-0.

According to Alaba, the defending champions can be proud of their record so far under the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss.

“Both in terms of tactics and attitude, we’ve been able to implement his tactics: namely his switch from defence to attack and attack to defence,” he said.

“He’s got us playing as a team and we’ve started the season very, very well. Our objective was to go into the international break unbeaten, and we’ve done that. We can be very, very happy with our progress.”