Sancho’s former coach compares him to Neymar

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho has been compared to Neymar by his former England Under-15 and Under-16 coach, Dan Micciche.

The 18-year-old left Manchester City for Dortmund last year in search of more game time, and he is beginning to rise up the ranks at the German club. He has come off the bench in both of their Bundesliga matches so far this season.

Sancho has now received a ringing endorsement from Micciche, who was quoted as saying by the Guardian: “Provided he doesn’t become restricted, he could be our Neymar-type player – in terms of being unpredictable, playing on that left-hand side.

“And he’s flamboyant, entertaining to watch. But like Neymar he’s effective with it. In most games he’ll create something – it’s not a beauty contest. He’s not on the pitch flicking it over someone’s head for the sake of it.”

Micciche claimed that the teenager learned most of his footballing skills on the streets, but also said that his willingness to further his education at different clubs will serve him well.

“First of all, his mentality is strong – he’s gone from Watford to Man City, so moving up north – and then had the mentality to move to another country,” the former MK Dons manager said.

“He’s travelled the world with club and country – that takes a lot of discipline, sacrifice. And he’s delivered on every stage he’s been put on, including now in Germany.”

Micciche also said that Sancho has the ability to not only emulate, but eclipse former England star Joe Cole.

“We haven’t had that Neymar, that type, and I think it’s because we haven’t supported those kinds, coaching-wise,” he continued. “We had people like Joe Cole but they haven’t become that top player.”