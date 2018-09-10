Goretzka: I came to Bayern to develop my game

FC Bayern München midfielder Leon Goretzka has revealed that he made a conscious decision to join the Bundesliga champions in order to further his development.

The 23-year-old Germany international has already scored a goal and provided an assist after only two Bundesliga appearances and is determined to continue improving his game in Bavaria.

“The decision to move to Bayern was the next step in my career,” he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“I decided consciously to move to an environment where I could develop further, and where I think I’ve probably already improved. For that to go hand in hand with playing a key role for the national team is a positive side-effect for me.”

Goretzka left FC Schalke 04 on a free transfer in July, after making the decision not to extend his contract with the club in January.

“There was a lot of negativity about the amount of time it took me to make my mind up, but I’m grateful to Schalke for giving me this time and not putting me under any pressure,” he added.

“You can only make such a decision perfectly when you take enough time and that is what I did, until I reached the decision that this was the best place for me. I am 100% convinced of this.”