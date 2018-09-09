Lahm: Bayern need more competition in Bundesliga

FC Bayern München legend Philipp Lahm is worried with the lack of competition for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga after winning six league titles in a row.

Lahm, who enjoyed an illustrious career with Bayern before retiring in 2017, admitted that Bayern’s dominance in the league is not good for football in his country.

The 2014 World Cup winner stated that he is happy to see his former side enjoying success, but wants to see them being challenged for the Bundesliga title and not having it easy like it has been in recent years.

The 34-year old believes German league football would be more exciting with three teams battling it for the championship right through to the end, like it happens in Spain between the trio of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The Bavarians have hit the ground running in the new season under new manager Niko Kovac, winning their two opening matches.

“It’s important for the health of the Bundesliga that there is competition,” Lahm told Marca.

“I am happy that Bayern wins, but it would be better if the other sides challenges them.

“In Spain, Barcelona, (Real) Madrid and Atletico Madrid can win La Liga. Here (Germany), it (the title race) ends in April.”