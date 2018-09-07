Hinds stripped of Wolfsburg contract

VfL Wolfsburg have cancelled the contract of striker Kaylen Hinds for failing to report to pre-season training.

The 20-year-old England youth international and former Arsenal player was signed by the Bundesliga side in 2017.

He moved to Greuther Furth II on loan until the end of the 2017/18 season in January but was expected back at Wolfsburg ahead of the current campaign.

But after failing to report for a number of weeks, having reportedly claimed to have lost his passport, the German club have taken the decision to end ties with the player.

A statement from Wolfsburg read: “VfL Wolfsburg has parted with Kaylen Hinds. The club has reacted to the forward’s unauthorised absence of several weeks by terminating his contract with immediate effect.

“There is no longer a valid contract of employment between Hinds and VfL.”

Managing director for sport Jorg Schmadtke added: “Despite repeated requests, he has not fulfilled his contractual obligations. We do not tolerate such behaviour.”