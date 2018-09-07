Martinez buoyed by Bayern’s positive prospects

FC Bayern München midfielder Javi Martinez believes the Bavarians are prepared to battle on all fronts in 2018/19 and says his side are highly motivated to do so.

The reigning German champions have won their opening two Bundesliga matches in convincing fashion, and appear to be well on course for yet another season of success.

In addition, Bayern are firm favourites to win Group E in the UEFA Champions League where they have been drawn alongside less illustrious teams AEK Athens, Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica.

As such, Martinez takes the view that more silverware is set to arrive for the Niko Kovac-coached outfit.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Spain international said: “I think we’re all happy with how it’s gone so far.

“Obviously there’s still a long way to go but we need to keep going. If we do that then it’ll be a successful season.”

Adding of the UCL campaign which begins with an away trip to Benfica on 19 September, the 30-year-old concluded: “Of course, the Champions League is a great competition.

“You play against the best teams in Europe in the best stadiums and cities. We’re really up for it.”