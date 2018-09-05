Bundesliga |

Diallo: Favre convinced me to sign

Abdou Diallo says he was swayed by Lucien Favre to join Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old former Monaco centre-back signed for Dortmund from 1. FSV Mainz 05 on a five-year deal in June.

A number of European clubs including Arsenal and Lyon were reportedly in the chase for Diallo’s signature, but he chose Dortmund after a chat with Favre.

Speaking to the official Bundesliga website, Diallo said: “He knew quite a lot about me.

“When he met me, he spoke to me as if I were already his player, I liked that. We talked tactics, technique, my season, his season, a lot of things. It was all very natural. Our first meeting went well.”

The defender is currently with the France Under-21 squad for the international break and will return to Dortmund to face Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of taking on Club Brugge in the Champions League.

