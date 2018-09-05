Weydandt in dreamland after Bundesliga debut

Hendrik Weydandt admits he is still getting used to all the attention after his transition from the fourth-tier of German football to the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old striker only recently joined Hannover 96 from Germania Egestorf, having played in Lower Saxony city’s amateur leagues as recently as four years ago.

Hannover snatched up the tall frontman for their reserve team, but head coach Andre Breitenreiter drafted him into the first side after seeing the player in action in training.

Weydandt made a scoring debut in the DFB-Pokal against 3. Liga side Karlsruher SC, scoring two goals in a 6-0 win after coming on in the 82nd minute.

He then scored on his Bundesliga debut in a 1-1 draw with SV Werder Bremen, also as a substitute, to rave reviews.

Reflecting on his sensational start to life in Hannover and having since signed his first professional contract, Weydandt was reported on the official Bundesliga website as saying: “All the attention is a new feeling for me. It’s not something I’m used to. I’m looking forward to the future and to really getting started.

“It’s great to be part of the team because so far I haven’t had any difficulties. The team have welcomed me really well and that’s ideal for an inexperienced player like myself to get integrated.”

He added: “Obviously there are difficulties in adapting to the step up to the Bundesliga from the fourth division. Even just in the summer, it was a huge adjustment for me being in the Hannover U-23 side because I’d never played for a professional club or even been in a youth academy.

“My thought process at the time was: ‘OK, you need to soak everything up. Try to do things right from the beginning because first impressions are lasting’.”