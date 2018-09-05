Pavard: I didn’t agree terms with Bayern

VfB Stuttgart star Benjamin Pavard insists he never agreed to sign for FC Bayern Munchen and is happy to stay at his current club, but could leave next year.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

The World Cup winner was linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions prior to the transfer window closing, while reports also claimed that Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal were interested.

The 22-year-old France international has revealed that he is enjoying his football at Stuttgart, but added that he would consider a move abroad next season.

Pavard told L’Equipe: “I did not sign anything at all [with Bayern]. You are the journalists who say that I signed [for Bayern].

“I’m in Stuttgart, I’m fine there. My career plan was to stay one more season in Germany.

“I am in a very big German club, with fantastic fans. This club is a family, that’s what I need and that’s what I like about this club. I’m very good there.”