Muller: We want to support Gundogan

Thomas Muller has pledged support to Germany teammate Ilkay Gundogan amid the backlash over a photo of him with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Manchester City’s Gundogan and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, both of Turkish heritage, have been subject to controversy since being pictured with Erdogan. The latter has even retired from the German national team over what he has described as “racism and disrespect”.

Gundogan, however, is still in Die Mannschaft’s colours. Although he has previously claimed that racism is not an issue in the German team, Muller has admitted that the Manchester City man has struggled to cope with the negative response from supporters to his picture with Erdogan.

“Right now we want to put more emphasis on keeping us together and that’s why we want to be more aware of Ilkay Gundogan (translated from German),” Muller said, according to Kicker.

Germany was below their usual standard at the 2018 World Cup, crashing out at the group stage. In order to help Die Mannschaft recover, Muller is determined to help Gundogan replicate the form he showed for Manchester City last season.

“You could see that the whole thing took him away and made him insecure – even on the pitch (translated from German),” the Bayern Munich star confessed. “We as a team want to support him even more so that he will be able to demonstrate his incredible quality and creativity last year Premier League and also showed the years before, even with us in the German national team can show (translated from German).”

Gundogan pledged his future to Die Mannschaft in an interview last week, stating: “If I am to be nominated, then I see no reason not to continue. I’m still proud to run for Germany (translated from German).”