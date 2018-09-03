Hoeness: PSG should replace their sporting director

FC Bayern München president Uli Hoeness has advised Paris Saint-Germain to sack their sporting director, Antero Henrique, for the way he pursued Jerome Boateng.

The Ligue 1 champions were interested in bringing Boateng to the French capital but negotiations broke down and the deal never materialised as the transfer deadline came and went.

Hoeness felt that the way Henrique conducted himself during the talks regarding Boateng was not beneficial to PSG as a club or a brand.

“I would advise PSG to replace their sporting director. The man is not a great advert for the club,” Hoeness told Kicker.

“PSG cannot afford to have such a sporting director if they want to be one the best clubs in the world.”

Hoeness added: “We asked for this fee [€50million] because we did not want to hand over Jerome and assumed that Paris would not pay that amount. We also wanted to do our coach a favour because he wanted to keep the player.”

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic echoed the sentiments of Hoeness, telling the press: “I do not want to insult anybody. But I will tell you: You can’t do things like that to Bayern Munich Especially when it is about that kind of player,” Salihamidzic told Sky following Bayern’s 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

“If a transfer shall happen, many things must fit. We must want it, the player must want it and the other club should show interest in that player. And we never felt that in any moment.

“Even Jerome confirmed to me, that the tactics of the other side were strange.”