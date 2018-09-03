Bundesliga: Key takeaways from Matchday 2

The second weekend of Bundesliga action provided a few surprises that left the table with an unfamiliar look to it.

FOX Sports Asia discusses some of the key takeaways from Matchday 2

Schalke suffering second season syndrome?

After last season’s superb second-placed finish, it’s safe to say that big things were expected of FC Schalke 04 and their young tactician Domenico Tedesco this season.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan so far for the Miners though, with consecutive defeats against Wolfsburg, and now Hertha Berlin already causing questions to be asked.

Of course it is far too early to jump to conclusions, and it will take time for new signings including Sebastian Rudy and Mark Uth to settle in following a summer that saw Tedesco lose several key players. Still, trying to match last season’s domestic effort while also competing in the Champions League will undoubtedly place a strain on the Gelsenkirchen club, and test the talents of coach Tedesco to the limit.

Whether they can fare better than RB Leipzig did last season will be an interesting challenge.

Bayern blazing

Some things never change, it seems.

While FC Bayern Munchen may have a new coach in former player Niko Kovac, the winning mentality that has spurred the Bavarians on to six consecutive titles shows no sign of diminishing.

That was evident on Saturday as the champions brushed aside a stubborn VfB Stuttgart side to chalk up their 400th away win in the Bundesliga. With Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and co. already looking comfortable under their new coach, and new signing Leon Goretzka slotting in seamlessly on his full league debut, it looks like it’s going to be another highly profitable domestic season in Munich. Of course, the question for everyone at Bayern is whether they can translate this into success on the continent, which is undoubtedly still the priority.

Wolfsburg show some bite

One team that has surprised everyone so far this season has been VfL Wolfsburg. The Wolves picked up their second win in two at the weekend with an impressive comeback win at Bayer Leverkusen after Leon Bailey had given the hosts the lead with a stunning strike.

Undeterred, they fought back and capitalised on some good fortune and a strangely lethargic Bayer side to grab the win. Quite a start for last season’s relegation playoff survivors.

Let’s not forget that at this time last season, Markus Gisdol’s Hamburg side were also joint top after two games and we all know how that particular story ended up. Coach Bruno Labbadia will be working hard to ensure that doesn’t happen while also trying to shake off his reputation as the Bundesliga’s relegation “fireman.”