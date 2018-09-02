Kovac happy with Bayern balance against Stuttgart

FC Bayern München coach Niko Kovac has hailed his side’s performance in their 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart, praising their efforts at both ends of the pitch.

Kovac reserved special praise for Leon Goretzka, who scored his first goal for his new club and set up another on Saturday.

“I’m very happy. He did a good job in the pre-season. He played a little bit less minutes than others all the time,” Kovac said of the midfielder.

“But for today we had the feeling that he is the right player to start with his ability to create space, his aggressiveness and his pace. He can help us a lot with that.”

The Croatian added that he would like his entire team to repeat their performance against Stuttgart in games further on in the season.

“I’m very happy about my team’s performance,” he said. “We played very concentrated over the whole 90 minutes defensively and offensively. How many chances we had in the second half shows that we are able to do a lot of good things with the ball.

“I hope that we can keep our game on that level. I think we can do that in the future, too. But I know every new game is different. And we have to prove what we are capable to do in every single game.”

The early table-toppers will return to Bundesliga action after the international break against Bayer 04 Leverkusen on 15 September.