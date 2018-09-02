Bayern put three past Stuttgart

FC Bayern München were in full command of their Bundesliga clash on Sunday as they defeated Stuttgart 3-0 at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena.

Stuttgart 0 Bayern Munich 3

Goretzka on target on 37′

Lewandowski scores on 62′

Muller seals the result on 76′

Match summary

Bayern were full value for their win as Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller were all on target in a one-sided affair.

Müller ➡️ Goretzka ➡️ GOAL

Goretzka ➡️ Lewandowki ➡️ GOAL

Lewandowski ➡️ Müller ➡️ GOAL 3️⃣⚽ 3️⃣🅰️ #VfBFCB 0-3 pic.twitter.com/6SRxc9XAif — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 1, 2018

Full report

Bayern were quick to threaten with a second minute corner that Thiago played short to Arjen Robben whose curled effort was cleared.

After half chances at either end, a fierce Joshua Kimmich volley had Ron-Robert Zieler panicking momentarily while Franck Ribery was left bemused after being bundled over in the box, only for the referee to wave play on.

Mario Gomez got the ball stuck under his feet as he looked to get a shot away for Stuttgart as Jerome Boateng had a shot from range deflected wide.

But it would be Bayern to take a 37th minute lead, through Leon Goretzka as he connected to a Thomas Muller poked pass to curl into the far corner, after Robert Lewandowski had held the ball up well.

Goretzka was off target minutes later after another intricate Bayern move while Zieler did well to deny Hummels from heading home from close-range from a 41st minute corner before Muller fired over from inside the area for the last kick of the first half.

Bayern were quickly out of the blocks in the second half with David Alaba hitting the Stuttgart goal frame with a dipping left-footed effort but Goretzka should have done better with a 53rd minute header that he failed to keep on target.

Lewandowski was wide with a first time shot in an increasingly one-sided game, but he was on target soon after to extend the away’s side lead, with a smart finish from Goretzka’s headed assist.

Gomez was having no joy as the lone striker for Stuttgart and it was always going to be a difficult task to get back into this game.

And the result was all but sealed when Muller grabbed a third goal, with a simple finish after Lewandowski backheeled into his path just outside the penalty for a delightful set-up.

A number of late changes had an effect on the tempo of the game, as Bayern also went into game management mode, coolly seeing out the remainder of this tie in composed fashion.